A new UVM research vessel honors former Senator Leahy’s wife

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new research vessel is setting sail, and bears a name honoring the Leahy’s.

The “Marcelle Melosira” arrived at the University of Vermont in July. It’s name for former Senator Patrick Leahy’s wife, Marcelle.

Researchers say it’s equipped with cutting-edge technology and will be staffed with a full-time captain and Research Vessel Specialist.

They’ll be able to conduct water sampling, plankton sampling, and sediment coring, to name a few duties.

Students will also be given the opportunity to check out the boat on Lake Champlain.

