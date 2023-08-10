New York issues guidance on DEI in public schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Attorney General Letitia James partnered with the State Education Department Commissioner to issue guidance about D.E.I. in New York’s public schools.

They want students to learn in what they call “a hate-free environment.”

The guidance includes addressing bullying and also discourages activities they say will promote an intolerant environment, like book banning.

