How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

North Country libraries secure new funding

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some new funding is on the books for libraries in New York’s North Country.

Assemblyman Billy Jones announced that three libraries will receive grants for construction projects allocated from the state budget.

The Plattsburgh Public Library will use the money for ramp upgrades, Saranac Lake Free Library is planning to install solar panels and efficiency upgrades, and the Keene Valley Library is creating a soundproof area.

A recent survey showed that New York libraries are in need of over $1.5 billion in renovation. The 2023-24 budget allocated $34 million to library upgrades.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelyn Huntley, 31, and her daughter, Ezmay, 2
Police: Missing Vermont mom, young daughter found safe
Investigators say a police operation in Lyndonville Tuesday night that shut down part of Route...
Lyndonville police search connected to St. Johnsbury shooting
Gary Sadowsky-File photo
Gary Sadowsky celebrates his last day on Channel 3 News This Morning
A Vermont man died in a work-related accident at a construction site in Burke. - File photo
Vt. man killed in work-related accident at construction site
Police say vandals targeted mailboxes in several Vermont towns early Wednesday morning.
Dozens of mailboxes vandalized in 3 Vermont towns

Latest News

We told you this week that leaders at United Way, which operates Vermont 211, say the...
Vermont 211 reevaluates flood recovery role while managing funding woes
Some new funding is on the books for libraries in New York’s North Country.
North Country libraries secure new funding
FILE
New York issues guidance on DEI in public schools
New York Attorney General Letitia James partnered with the State Education Department...
New York issues guidance on DEI in public schools