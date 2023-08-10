North Country libraries secure new funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some new funding is on the books for libraries in New York’s North Country.

Assemblyman Billy Jones announced that three libraries will receive grants for construction projects allocated from the state budget.

The Plattsburgh Public Library will use the money for ramp upgrades, Saranac Lake Free Library is planning to install solar panels and efficiency upgrades, and the Keene Valley Library is creating a soundproof area.

A recent survey showed that New York libraries are in need of over $1.5 billion in renovation. The 2023-24 budget allocated $34 million to library upgrades.

