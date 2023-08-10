Off-duty Vt. sheriff’s deputy accused of starting NY gunfight

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are learning new details about an off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy accused of an early morning shootout in Northern New York.

Back in November, police said Vito Caselnova, 25, an off-duty Rutland County sheriff’s deputy, exchanged gunfire with a group of six people at 3 a.m. outside a Saratoga Springs bar.

Now, new court paperwork points the finger at Caselnova, saying he went out for a night of drinking with nothing but a loaded gun and a police badge.

The paperwork also details how leading up to the gunfire, Caselnova and his girlfriend were fighting, and then Caselnova began yelling at the group before bullets started flying.

Caselnova claims he was acting in self-defense and didn’t hear officers shouting at him to drop the gun. He has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges.

