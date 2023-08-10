How to help
Senator Hassan hosts round table for one year anniversary of the PACT Act

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is hosting a round table to mark the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act.

She says throughout the year in the granite state, more than 2,000 PACT Act-related disability claims were filed.

Today’s roundtable will discuss what the law has done so far, and how to keep spreading the word about the health care and benefits.

