Senator Hassan hosts round table for one year anniversary of the PACT Act

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is hosting a round table to mark the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act.

She says throughout the year in the granite state, more than 2,000 PACT Act-related disability claims were filed.

Today’s roundtable will discuss what the law has done so far, and how to keep spreading the word about the health care and benefits.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.