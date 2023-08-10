How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont captive insurance industry becomes number one in the world

By Lucy Caile
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 1,100 captive insurance representatives from across the globe gathered in Burlington Wednesday for the Vermont Captive Insurance Association annual conference.

Vermont was just named number one in the world for captive insurance after more than four decades in the industry.

That means Vermont has the most active captive insurance companies at 639 beating out Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.

Vermont officials say -- that’s good news for our economy.

Having captive insurance means a business owns and operates its own insurance, allowing companies to tailor the plan to their risk-management needs, and save money.

Brittany Nevins, with the Vermont economic development department, says the industry generates on average $33 million dollars a year in tax and fee revenue, and much of that money funnels in the general fund.

“This is really huge for Vermont that we’ve been able to invest in this industry, and the fact that we’re number one means we can continue to do that, and continue to bring in a lot of revenue in to the state,” Brittany Nevins said.

Nevins says about 400 direct high paying jobs come from this industry.

Tracey Hassett is the president and CEO of Ed Risk -- one of the captive insurance companies domiciled in Vermont -- which focuses on helping educational institutions save money on faculty and staff healthcare.

Bennington college is one of those institutions.

“Benefitting paying families who are paying for college education, helping them save money, and the faculty and staff to save money,” Hassett said.

The captive industry in Vermont has no borders when it comes to businesses - with people from all around the world who license their companies in the state.

“We have companies and captive insurance professionals here from all over the world. In Europe, Canada, Latin America - all over the country. This is really global industry,” Nevins said.

So -- how does Vermont stay on top of the captive insurance industry?

Other leaders say -- it’s about yearly maintenance.

Every year they talk to legislators about what the captive insurance marketplace looks like -- and what they need to do to make sure the regulation and law stays current.

Senator Peter Welch will speak to conference attendees Thursday to recognize the accomplishment.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man died in a work-related accident at a construction site in Burke. - File photo
Vt. man killed in work-related accident at construction site
Katelyn Huntley, 31, and her daughter, Ezmay, 2
Police: Missing Vermont mom, young daughter found safe
Investigators say a police operation in Lyndonville Tuesday night that shut down part of Route...
Lyndonville police search connected to St. Johnsbury shooting
Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in Burlington that left a pedestrian with minor...
Police arrest driver accused of intentionally hitting pedestrian
Joel Daugreilh-File photo
Former Vermont police officer pleads guilty to assault

Latest News

Captive Insurance
Vermont captive insurance industry becomes number one in the world
VA Pact Act
Final day for veterans sickened by burn pits to file for PACT Act benefits
Katelyn Huntley, 31, and her daughter, Ezmay, 2
Police: Missing Vermont mom, young daughter found safe
flooding
Popular Vt. glass shop Simon Pearce works to recover from flood damage