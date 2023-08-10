Vt. renewable energy manufacturer awarded for excellence in global exporting

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - When NRG Systems first opened, it was just a tiny building in a field in Hinesburg. Today, it’s one of the world’s foremost exporters.

The renewable energy manufacturer recently received the President’s E Award in Washington, D.C., for its excellence in global exporting.

“It was an amazing moment and everybody felt it was validation of all the hard work we’ve done, not only in this building to support the world but in locations around the world,” said Evan Vogel, the president of NRG Systems.

NRG Systems was one of 24 companies to win the award this year and the third in Vermont history.

Winners must display continual growth in international trading over four years.

NRG Systems exports to 170 countries and has created more than 100 jobs in Vermont and beyond.

“I think all of us in Vermont can be proud that this company has done so much, creating good jobs and doing good work that’s important for our climate future,” said Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vermont.

In addition to exporting renewable energy equipment, NRG Systems developed an app so customers can track data on projects around the world.

Their work has enabled more renewable energy globally than any other company.

NRG Systems is currently working with Saudi Arabia to map solar and wind profiles across the country.

“It’s really, really exciting for us to think of a country that when you kind of poke a hole in the ground, an energy source comes up, but they’d rather use the wind and the sun to generate electricity,” Vogel said.

NRG Systems staff say they have their sights set on gaining the president’s E Star Award next, which recognizes continued excellence in exporting.

