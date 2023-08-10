Will divided Congress come through with more disaster funding for Vermont?

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Can Congress deliver on more disaster funding for Vermont? With a deadline to renew FEMA funding coming next month, our congressional delegation is lobbying their colleagues and the president for more help.

The White House is expected to announce a funding request for domestic disaster relief in the coming days, but that would have to pass a divided Congress.

The cost of flood recovery in the Green Mountain State is slowly coming into focus, and it’s clear we will likely need more help from Congress.

This week, Vermont’s congressional delegation sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to support more funding for disaster relief.

A proposal to be tackled before the end of September-- that’s also the deadline for the reauthorization of FEMA funds for disaster mitigation and a national flood insurance program among others.

“How much should they pay for themselves and how much should be covered by taxpayers in a flood insurance program? These are politically contentious issues,” Middlebury College Political Science Professor Matt Dickinson said.

Dickinson says disaster relief gets at the heart of political and philosophical differences between Democrats and Republicans.

“Spending for FEMA relief has become a political football,” he said.

A small contingent of the House GOP majority called the Freedom Caucus has leverage within their party and over House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who needs their support.

From flooding in Vermont to wildfires in Hawaii to tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi, severe weather driven by climate change happens in states of all political persuasions.

“There’s a lot of representatives and senators from red states that would like to see this funding take place. But the reality is, is that the balance of power is held by a few, a few extremists. And they are exercising that power,” Dickinson said.

He adds the question going forward will be whether the bipartisan consensus can overcome those in the party looking to reduce spending.

Congress has to pass around a dozen spending bills by the end of next month to avoid a government shutdown.

Sen. Peter Welch says the effects of a government shutdown would be devastating.

“It has such an impact on our military, our Social Security checks and flood relief. My hope is that people will come to their senses and keep the government open and functioning,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch adds that he believes Vermont will receive more flood aid but it may not be an easy fight.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.