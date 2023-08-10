BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve almost made it to Friday, and once this batch of showers and embedded thunderstorms moves through the area this evening, we have another nice day on tap to end the work week.

Most of the wet weather will be done before midnight, with only a few areas of drizzle or light showers lingering after that. There may be a few areas of patchy fog to start the day or some clouds trying to hold on in northeastern areas early, but there will be plenty of sun across the board by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be pleasant ranging through the 70s.

Rain chances return this weekend, but it won’t be a washout by any means. The driest period will be Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon. The chance for showers and storms returns later in the day and will continue into Saturday night. Some wet weather remains possible on Sunday, with another system Monday into Tuesday.

There should be a drier period toward the middle of next week, but only for a day or so with additional shower and storm chances by Thursday. Temperatures will be comfortable and range through the 70s most days.

Air quality across our region today is moderate, and should be good through the next couple days.

Enjoy the dry weather tomorrow while it’s here!

-Jess Langlois

