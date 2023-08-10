BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! Hopefully, you enjoyed that sunshine that we had throughout the day yesterday because that every-other-day pattern is sticking around. After starting our Thursday with a few rays of sunshine those clouds are going to start to fill in. As we head through the second half of our Friday we will begin to see some scattered showers and storms move across the region from east to west through the late afternoon and into the evening hours. These showers are quickly out of here though as we will dry things out after midnight tonight. Most should see between .25-.5″ of new rain but where a heavier downpour sets up maybe those places exceed 1″ or so. So, We are not concerned about any widespread flood risk, although there is still the chance for an isolated issue if any heavier downpours can get going.

Friday will come to call with more sunshine yet again! We could see a few clouds to start, but more in terms of sunshine should arrive through the afternoon. Wildfire smoke should not be a concern either as the plume we saw Wednesday makes its departure. Temperatures should climb into the mid and upper 70s.

The weekend doesn’t look to be a total washout, but we could still be dodging a few spotty showers and storms. Saturday should start dry, but showers and storms could arrive into the second half of Saturday. Some of those showers and storms could stick around through Sunday. Just stay weather aware and keep your eye on the sky through the weekend. Monday and Tuesday also feature the chance for showers.

Have a great Thursday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

