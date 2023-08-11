Alexandra Montgomery says goodbye to WCAX

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After 6 years with WCAX, Alexandra Montgomery is leaving the Channel 3 News This Morning.

Before she joined WCAX, Alexandra worked in Rapid City, South Dakota, and then in Toledo, Ohio. But in 2017, she came to the Green Mountain State and has been a huge part of the WCAX News team ever since.

After only a few months, Alexandra was named anchor for the weekend morning show, and it didn’t take long after that to be promoted to weekday mornings. She’s the second-longest anchor on our morning show, just short of former anchor Judy Simpson.

For both viewers and staff here, she has helped us all start our mornings, supervising the show both on and off-screen.

Now, with a third baby on the way, Alexandra is starting off her next chapter with her family in Pennsylvania.

We are so happy to have had her here and can’t wait to see what comes next for her, but we will miss her dearly!

