Are outdated policies the hang up with poor cellphone service in the Adirondacks?

CLINTONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - People frustrated by dropped calls and bad cell signals in the Adirondack Park region are pushing for better service. But one lawmaker says outdated policy is keeping dead zones alive.

If you are visiting the Adirondack region, then it’s likely you will experience gaps in cell service. The ongoing issue is leading to a renewed call for more cell towers in the region.

“My main argument is it is a public safety concern,” said Sen. Dan Stec, D-Queensbury.

Stec says it’s time to revisit the Adirondack Park Agency’s cell tower policy, which says towers must be hidden as much as possible and in the vicinity of communities. Stec says the dead zones have created a headache for residents and first responders.

“I have talked to all six of my sheriffs about this subject and they are the ones that are operating 911 call centers you know, so they are seeing statistics and data in the counties and it is this consistent message,” Stec said.

Rocci Aguirre, the new executive director of the Adirondack Council, says he agrees that a solution to the lack of cell coverage is needed.

“It’s a real issue for all of us. Finding ways to get more coverage along those key travel highways is going to be an essential need,” Aguirre said.

However, Aguirre says the economics of installing cell towers are also an issue.

Data from the Adirondack Park Agency shows the regulatory body has approved 157 new permits for cell towers across the park.

Keith McKeever, the director of communications for the APA, says “Regulations are only one factor in solving the complex issue of establishing comprehensive telecommunication service in remote rural areas like the Adirondack Park.”

“Trying to find a solution where cell tower providers have the economic incentives to put in a number of towers that they need is also as much of the problem and part of the solution is the actual tower height,” Aguirre said.

Some of those solutions the Adirondack Council supports were actually in a 2019 state study. Those recommendations include maximizing private investments, looking at more economic incentives like state grants, easing permitting requirements and making more land available for companies to build cell towers on.

“Perhaps there is an opportunity like we did with broadband service where there is a public-private partnership to make the economics work,” Stec said.

A partnership Stec says could look like co-shared cell towers.

“Let us help you build one tower for all three of you to go on. And, oh, by the way, we have our own need for our own equipment as the state of New York first responders and our counties and state police, they need to have good access to reliable communications, as well,” Stec said.

Multiple solutions that Aguirre says could help bring the park into modern times.

“Any capital project that helps the Adirondack Region be both more accessible, more welcoming and more user-friendly in the sense that you have cell coverage we all need, would be a great step forward,” Aguirre said. “Finding the right balance would be the challenge.”

