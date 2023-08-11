Burlington city councilor reacts to report alleging mismanagement, accusations of white supremacy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s longest-serving city councilor on Friday responded to a former city employee calling the mayor a white supremacist.

The accusation came from Tyeastia Green on Thursday after a financial review commissioned by the city found mismanagement and carelessness after last year’s Juneteenth event, which the city says went more than $130,000 over budget. Green led Burlington’s Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging office and put on that event.

Thursday, the city refuted claims that Mayor Miro Weinberger is a white supremacist.

Green’s response to the report has at least one city councilor questioning why such an accusation was made, but she says changes should be made in the city that could catch it if taxpayer dollars are spent improperly.

The city commissioned the report following questions of money mismanagement, which only became serious after Green resigned from her job as REIB director in Minneapolis, a position she took after leaving Burlington.

Green, however, believes the city is targeting the event because it’s centered around people of color.

“Mayor Weinberger has worked with me for two years. He knows my character. He knows my integrity. He knew what you meant to me and what it meant to the community and to audit the only Black event done by the city, when there are multiple events done by other departments in the city that have not been audited, was ludicrous to me,” Green said.

“When you’re spending public funds, you have to expect public scrutiny of what you’re doing,” said Joan Shannon, D-Burlington City Council.

Shannon acknowledges the city didn’t act fast enough in taking a deeper look into the issues with the event, especially when it came in significantly over budget, and she believes the review was the right move.

“That is the nature of working in any kind of government. And to say that that scrutiny, you know, she was hurling these accusations before even reading the report. So it really doesn’t have anything to do with the report,” Shannon said.

Shannon believes there needs to be a system moving forward that will trigger an investigation at the first sign of money mismanagement in a department, signs which were ignored prior to Juneteenth 2022.

“People were afraid to ask these questions for exactly the reason. You know, right now, I’m standing here answering to you. Why was the mayor called a white supremacist? And it’s that kind of, you know, those kinds of accusations have a chilling effect on those of us trying to do the business of the city and trying to protect public resources and that’s our job,” Shannon said.

Green also points the finger at Burlington City Arts if there were issues of carelessness in vendor contracts because she did not handle those.

However, the city responded to us on Friday saying that they asked Green to use the help of Burlington City Arts in the planning of Juneteenth 2022, but she instead insisted on her department handling that, as well.

Moving forward, the council will be looking at this report in their meeting on Monday night.

Click here to read the full report.

Related Stories:

Former Burlington employee accuses mayor of white supremacy after report alleges mismanagement

Former BTV racial equity director leaves Minn. job amid accusations of mismanagement

Burlington mayor appoints new racial equity director

Weinberger addresses departure of racial equity director

More staffers leave Burlington’s REIB office

Burlington racial equity director to leave post

Burlington to host Juneteenth celebration

Weinberger focuses on racial equity initiatives in proposed budget

Burlington mayor to focus on ending systemic racism during 4th term

Backlash over report from Burlington’s former police transformation director

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.