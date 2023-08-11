Claremont church complex added to NH Register of Historic Places

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A church complex in Claremont, New Hampshire, has been added to the state’s Register of Historic Places.

Claremont’s Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church was built in 1941. Its features include a bell tower and onion domes topped with bronze Eastern Orthodox crosses.

Eastern European immigrants founded the church back in the early 1900s and those worshipping there today say it is rich in history.

“Personally, I am very very grateful to be a part of this continuing life, continuing presence of all those people who have been here before for over a century,” said Father Andrew Tregubov of the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church.

The rectory and barn next door, which are even older than the church, are also included in the register.

A member of the church staff applied for the designation with the parish’s blessing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.