Flood damage has Middlebury Police Department dispatching out of mobile unit

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Flood cleanup and recovery continues in Middlebury following last week’s deluge, and it has local officials working in close quarters.

The police station took on about 4 inches of water during the heavy rains that slammed Addison County last week.

Crews are currently dispatching out of a mobile command unit parked next to the building.

Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley says otherwise, it’s business as usual.

“Some of the dispatchers actually like it. One of them terms it our fun house. It’s a comfortable building to work in, it’s air-conditioned. It’s not like having the broad dispatch equipment at your fingers, things are cramped in there, but we are doing what we have to do and answering phones out of there,” Hanley said.

Police are also giving out cans of fresh drinking water because of a water main break in town.

Since Monday, crews have handed out 16,000 cans to the community.

Addison County has not yet been approved for FEMA help.

