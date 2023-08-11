Franklin County Airport reopens ahead of schedule

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Airport in Highgate is back open after completing its runway construction project ahead of schedule.

In June, we told you about a $6 million revamp to the airport’s 50-year-old runway.

The federal government footed 90% of that bill.

The project was slated to finish this fall but the Agency of Transportation says it was completed ahead of schedule and the airport is now back open to daytime traffic.

Related Story:

$6M Franklin County Airport runway overhaul underway

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.