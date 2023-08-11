How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Green Mountain Power begins their ‘Try-an-EV’ service

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Committing to an electric car can be a tough call for some, but now you can test drive your options.

Green Mountain Power just launched the Try-an-EV service.

It’s a monthly subscription allowing customers to choose a car, schedule a delivery online, and essentially borrow wheels.

The head of the program for GMP says you can subscribe for as long as you like without the long-term commitment, and you can buy the car at the end if you want.

Plans start at $649 a month.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelyn Huntley, 31, and her daughter, Ezmay, 2
Police: Missing Vermont mom, young daughter found safe
Many Champlain College students have a front row seat from their dorms to the drug use and...
Champlain College students, parents raise concerns about safety in Burlington
More than 1,100 captive insurance representatives from across the globe gathered in Burlington...
Vermont captive insurance industry becomes number 1 in the world
A supervisor at the Hunger Mountain Co-op faces criminal charges for allegedly harassing a...
Allegations of inappropriate behavior in workplace used to shed light on new Vt. law
Jonathan Girard
Mass. coach pleads not guilty to filming children in Vt. gymnastics center bathroom

Latest News

Committing to an electric car can be a tough call for some, but now you can test drive your...
Green Mountain Power begins their ‘Try-an-EV’ service
FEMA
Washington County gets a new FEMA recovery center
Another disaster flood recovery center is opening in Washington County.
Washington County gets a new FEMA recovery center
FILE
An update on the Vermont MakerSchools program