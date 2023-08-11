Green Mountain Power begins their ‘Try-an-EV’ service

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Committing to an electric car can be a tough call for some, but now you can test drive your options.

Green Mountain Power just launched the Try-an-EV service.

It’s a monthly subscription allowing customers to choose a car, schedule a delivery online, and essentially borrow wheels.

The head of the program for GMP says you can subscribe for as long as you like without the long-term commitment, and you can buy the car at the end if you want.

Plans start at $649 a month.

