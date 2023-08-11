How some Vermont residents got connected to high-speed internet so fast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When Vermont passed a law allowing towns to work together and create communications union districts back in 2015, the goal was to give the entire state access to broadband by 2024. Today, the state has 10 CUDs. And Southern Vermont Communications Union District will be the first of them to complete its mission this November.

Eric Hatch is the chairman of the Southern Vermont CUD which serves 14 towns in Bennington County. He joined our Cat Viglienzoni to discuss how they got the work done and what it means for customers. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

