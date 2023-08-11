How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Is your pet itchy? Expert advice to help soothe the scratching

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Have you spotted your pet scratching more? August is Itchy Pets Awareness Month.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Erin Forbes of Mountain View Animal Hospital to learn more about how to distinguish itchiness from normal scratching behavior, how to get to the bottom of the problem and how to help your furry friend get some relief. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyeastia Green-File photo
Former Burlington employee accuses mayor of white supremacy after report alleges mismanagement
Katelyn Huntley, 31, and her daughter, Ezmay, 2
Police: Missing Vermont mom, young daughter found safe
Jonathan Girard
Mass. coach pleads not guilty to filming children in Vt. gymnastics center bathroom
Shawn Sheridan
Fugitive Shawn Sheridan dead, police K9 injured in shootout
More than 1,100 captive insurance representatives from across the globe gathered in Burlington...
Vermont captive insurance industry becomes number 1 in the world

Latest News

Vermont is getting $10 million in emergency funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation...
Vermont getting $10M in emergency funding for infrastructure repairs
The Franklin County Airport in Highgate is back open after completing its runway construction...
Franklin County Airport reopens ahead of schedule
A warning to 42,000 Vermonters: your personal data may have been compromised.
Personal data of 42,000 Vermonters may have been compromised in hack
a cat named Sally
Pets with Potential: Meet Sally
A Vermont man died after a warehouse accident in Barre on Tuesday.
Vermont man dies after warehouse accident