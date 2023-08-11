Is your pet itchy? Expert advice to help soothe the scratching

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Have you spotted your pet scratching more? August is Itchy Pets Awareness Month.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Erin Forbes of Mountain View Animal Hospital to learn more about how to distinguish itchiness from normal scratching behavior, how to get to the bottom of the problem and how to help your furry friend get some relief. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.