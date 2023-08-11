How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Judge greenlights lawsuit against Middlebury College for renaming chapel

A Vermont judge this week gave the go-ahead to a lawsuit over the renaming of a chapel at...
A Vermont judge this week gave the go-ahead to a lawsuit over the renaming of a chapel at Middlebury College.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont judge this week gave the go-ahead to a lawsuit over the renaming of a chapel at Middlebury College. Former Vermont Governor Jim Douglas is leading a suit against his alma mater and employer, Middlebury College, for renaming an iconic chapel. It’s a step forward for a case that some say pushes back on so-called cancel culture.

It’s a legal challenge that has sparked national attention.

In 1914, Republican Governor John Mead donated funds to his alma mater to build what’s now an iconic chapel in the heart of Middlebury College.

Two years ago, college leaders removed the former governor’s name from Mead Memorial Chapel. They say it’s because of his role in advancing eugenics policy in Vermont.

In his farewell speech to the Legislature, Mead recommended lawmakers adopt policies to restrict marriage, segregate and operate on so-called degenerates.

Former four-term Governor Jim Douglas sued the college for breach of contract on behalf of the Mead estate.

“This is way out of control,” Douglas said. “It’s totally disproportionate, it’s inappropriate and it’s grossly inappropriate to the memory of an otherwise good and decent man.”

Douglas says the totality of Mead’s legacy should be remembered, and he points out Middlebury taught courses on eugenics for several decades.

“Middlebury College is trying to obfuscate and cover up a legacy of eugenics scholarship and promotion by throwing Governor Mead under the bus,” Douglas said.

Douglas, who continues to teach at Middlebury, alleges the school breached a contract with Mead that the chapel would keep its name in perpetuity.

Middlebury filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. They say the chapel was a gift and there was no contract and there are no rules about naming rights.

But this week, a judge ruled the lawsuit can proceed.

The college tells us: “Just like our community has evolved over the century since this emblematic building was dedicated, our understanding of the history of this building has evolved. As an educational institution committed to open expression, we continue to explore the complex dimensions of that history—and to teach and learn through it.”

The lawsuit comes at a time when institutions are reevaluating leaders, values and culture from the past, including that of eugenics.

In 2021, the Vermont Legislature formally apologized to people harmed by the state-sanctioned practice.

Douglas’ and Middlebury College’s legal teams now have to come back with a schedule on how to move forward with this case in the coming weeks.

Related Stories:

Analysis: Does renaming Middlebury chapel violate 1914 contract?

Former Gov. Douglas sues Middlebury College over chapel name

Vt. lawmakers move forward to establish reconciliation commission

Middlebury College strips chapel name over eugenics role

Vermont Senate joins House in eugenics apology

Lawmakers push for apology for Vermont’s role in eugenics research

Vermont nonprofit grapples with founder’s past

UVM president apologizes for eugenics research

Vermont children’s book award to drop controversial namesake

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyeastia Green-File photo
Former Burlington employee accuses mayor of white supremacy after report alleges mismanagement
Katelyn Huntley, 31, and her daughter, Ezmay, 2
Police: Missing Vermont mom, young daughter found safe
Jonathan Girard
Mass. coach pleads not guilty to filming children in Vt. gymnastics center bathroom
Shawn Sheridan
Fugitive Shawn Sheridan dead, police K9 injured in shootout
More than 1,100 captive insurance representatives from across the globe gathered in Burlington...
Vermont captive insurance industry becomes number 1 in the world

Latest News

Why programs to help people sober up are drying up in parts of Vermont
Mead Chapel lawsuit moves forward
Parts of Lamoille Valley rail trail begin to reopen
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Zaquikon Roy, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested...
Man wanted in Vermont homicide arrested in Maine
Sections of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail are back open after last month's flooding damaged...
Sections of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail reopen after flood damage