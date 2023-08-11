Man wanted in Vermont homicide arrested in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (WCAX) - A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Vermont has been arrested in Maine.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Zaquikon Roy, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested in Lewiston, Maine, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Federal court documents obtained by WCAX News list Roy as a suspect in a homicide investigation in Leicester, Vermont. The feds say Roy met with Larry Lanpher Jr. and Scott Lanpher in Middlebury on June 4 to buy drugs. The complaint alleges that after weighing the drugs, the amount was less than they expected to receive.

Later that night, the Lanphers arrived at a home on Route 7 in Leicester where there was an argument. Witnesses told police Roy was responsible for shooting the two men, killing Scott Lanpher.

Roy will be transferred to Vermont to answer to the gun charges.

