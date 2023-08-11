Millions in FEMA funds flowing to Vermont flood victims but is it enough?

BRIDGEWATER, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars in federal funding has flowed to families across the region who were impacted by the recent flooding. But for some, like the Mispels in Bridgewater, it was still not enough.

“It’s been a roller coaster for sure,” Casey Mispel said.

We first introduced you to Casey Mispel and her family two weeks after the July floods. At that time, they were still waiting on FEMA funding.

When the rains came that second week in July, their entire property was underwater. They lost vehicles, equipment and pretty much everything in their home.

The plan was to tear down the house and build a new one. But when the FEMA check for $21,000 finally arrived, plans changed.

“I mean, one minute you think you are rebuilding and then the next minute you have to prepare yourself to tear apart the home board by board,” Mispel said.

That work is underway. The home has been completely gutted. Everything, including all the waterlogged wiring, needed to go.

It’s a scenario flood victims across the region are facing.

“Four-thousand, five-hundred and thirty-five residents have applied for assistance resulting in $11.6 million in financial aid,” Vt. FEMA Coordinator William Roy said.

FEMA made two site visits to the Mispels’ home before determining the $21,000 in assistance. Some families are getting more, some less.

“Our disaster survivor assistance teams going door to door have visited over 17,000 homes in 83 of the hardest hit communities,” Roy said.

This family is fortunate enough to have a camper which they have been living in since the flooding. However, with three kids, the living quarters are tight.

“We are all ready to go home whenever that happens,” Mispel said.

To speed things along and cut costs, they are doing a lot of the work themselves. Friends and family are also helping out.

“The money FEMA gave us, even though it wasn’t enough to rebuild, we are so grateful for it and being able to redo our home,” Mispel said.

FEMA officials are doing follow-up visits and in some cases, people are eligible for additional funding. The deadline to apply is Sept. 12.

You can visit FEMA recovery centers around the state. To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

