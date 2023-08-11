How to help
Montpelier residents discuss flood recovery efforts, set future goals

File photo(WCAX)
By Lucy Caile
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Montpelier held a public forum in Alumni Hall at the Vermont College of Fine Arts Thursday night to reflect on the recovery efforts nearly one month after flooding.

Montpelier Strong, a partnership of the Montpelier Foundation and Montpelier Alive, in partnership with the City of Montpelier, organized the forum along with moderator Paul Costello.

Residents were given one minute each during the forum to talk about their personal stories with flooding, and give ideas about what would help make a stronger city in the future.

“It’s really important that we come together, people have suffered a great deal of trauma,” organizer Paul Costello said.

Costello said a lot of people are questioning whether they can reopen their businesses, and how they will face economic losses.

“It’s a very heartfelt moment in this community and I think people will want to come together, build unity, set common direction become a collective spearpoint of activity to drive for a better future,” Costello said.

Residents said they would have wanted more help from the city when they were recovering from the flooding.

“I think we have to find some ways to make it possible to not only live here as homeowners but have some assurances to businesses that this isn’t going to happen again so I think we really need to focus on some serious infrastructure needs,” one speaker said.

Others said the downtown area feels like a ghost town now, and in rebuilding, it’s about getting that old Montpelier back.

Resiliency burnout also came up, as residents said they are mentally and physically drained from the last month.

“People need to express, they don’t have resiliency in them anymore,” one person said.

Thursday night’s forum is the first of many about the topic.

The next forum will be in a couple weeks at the Montpelier statehouse.

People will take the ideas and put them into an action plan of what preventative measures can be taken before the next storm, and future flooding.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

