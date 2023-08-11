Pandemic food program retooled to help feed flood victims

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A food security program started during the pandemic has a new name and a new mission to help feed flood victims.

For the next month, anyone affected by flooding can get a free meal through Vermont Emergency Eats, formerly known as Everyone Eats.

Participating restaurants need to be within the nine federally recognized disaster counties. The state is picking up the tab for 3,000 meals a day at $10 apiece.

Five hubs across the state are helping to distribute the food.

“It will be really helpful for us to use what we learn for this next 30 days in converting the longer-term Everyone Eats model to the shorter-term Emergency Eats model to see how that can be applied to future emergencies. Even though we hope that there would not be any, we know that there is always another emergency around the corner,” said Amanda Witman of Vermont Emergency Eats.

Unlike Everyone Eats, the new program does not require restaurants to source 10% of their meals from local farms.

If you need a meal, call 211 for more information or click here for more information about Vermont Emergency Eats.

