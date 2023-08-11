How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Pandemic food program retooled to help feed flood victims

A food security program started during the pandemic has a new name and a new mission to help...
A food security program started during the pandemic has a new name and a new mission to help feed flood victims.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A food security program started during the pandemic has a new name and a new mission to help feed flood victims.

For the next month, anyone affected by flooding can get a free meal through Vermont Emergency Eats, formerly known as Everyone Eats.

Participating restaurants need to be within the nine federally recognized disaster counties. The state is picking up the tab for 3,000 meals a day at $10 apiece.

Five hubs across the state are helping to distribute the food.

“It will be really helpful for us to use what we learn for this next 30 days in converting the longer-term Everyone Eats model to the shorter-term Emergency Eats model to see how that can be applied to future emergencies. Even though we hope that there would not be any, we know that there is always another emergency around the corner,” said Amanda Witman of Vermont Emergency Eats.

Unlike Everyone Eats, the new program does not require restaurants to source 10% of their meals from local farms.

If you need a meal, call 211 for more information or click here for more information about Vermont Emergency Eats.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyeastia Green-File photo
Former Burlington employee accuses mayor of white supremacy after report alleges mismanagement
Katelyn Huntley, 31, and her daughter, Ezmay, 2
Police: Missing Vermont mom, young daughter found safe
Jonathan Girard
Mass. coach pleads not guilty to filming children in Vt. gymnastics center bathroom
Shawn Sheridan
Fugitive Shawn Sheridan dead, police K9 injured in shootout
More than 1,100 captive insurance representatives from across the globe gathered in Burlington...
Vermont captive insurance industry becomes number 1 in the world

Latest News

Vermont is getting $10 million in emergency funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation...
Vermont getting $10M in emergency funding for infrastructure repairs
The Franklin County Airport in Highgate is back open after completing its runway construction...
Franklin County Airport reopens ahead of schedule
A warning to 42,000 Vermonters: your personal data may have been compromised.
Personal data of 42,000 Vermonters may have been compromised in hack
a cat named Sally
Pets with Potential: Meet Sally
A Vermont man died after a warehouse accident in Barre on Tuesday.
Vermont man dies after warehouse accident