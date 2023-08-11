How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Personal data of 42,000 Vermonters may have been compromised in hack

A warning to 42,000 Vermonters: your personal data may have been compromised.
A warning to 42,000 Vermonters: your personal data may have been compromised.((KWTX))
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A warning to 42,000 Vermonters: your personal data may have been compromised.

The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation was notified about a large-scale data security breach affecting about 38 million consumers nationwide.

They say a ransomware gang infiltrated the MOVEit file transfer software used by many public and private organizations.

You should get a letter if you were affected, which will have more information about how you can sign up for identity and credit protection.

Click here for more information and to see the list of companies involved.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelyn Huntley, 31, and her daughter, Ezmay, 2
Police: Missing Vermont mom, young daughter found safe
Tyeastia Green-File photo
Former Burlington employee accuses mayor of white supremacy after report alleges mismanagement
Jonathan Girard
Mass. coach pleads not guilty to filming children in Vt. gymnastics center bathroom
More than 1,100 captive insurance representatives from across the globe gathered in Burlington...
Vermont captive insurance industry becomes number 1 in the world
Many Champlain College students have a front row seat from their dorms to the drug use and...
Champlain College students, parents raise concerns about safety in Burlington

Latest News

The Franklin County Airport in Highgate is back open after completing its runway construction...
Franklin County Airport reopens ahead of schedule
Police say a Vermont man died after a warehouse accident in Barre on Tuesday. - File photo
Vermont man dies after warehouse accident
Middlebury police crews are currently dispatching out of a mobile command unit parked next to...
Flood damage has Middlebury Police Department dispatching out of mobile unit
Flood cleanup and recovery continues in Middlebury following last week's deluge, and it has...
Flood damage has Middlebury Police Department dispatching out of mobile unit