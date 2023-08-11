Personal data of 42,000 Vermonters may have been compromised in hack

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A warning to 42,000 Vermonters: your personal data may have been compromised.

The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation was notified about a large-scale data security breach affecting about 38 million consumers nationwide.

They say a ransomware gang infiltrated the MOVEit file transfer software used by many public and private organizations.

You should get a letter if you were affected, which will have more information about how you can sign up for identity and credit protection.

Click here for more information and to see the list of companies involved.

