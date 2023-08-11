Sections of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail reopen after flood damage

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After July’s historic floods washed out a significant portion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, the Vermont Agency of Transportation closed it to the public, but now, more than half of it is back open.

“This is a real gem for this area, and they got it up and running really quickly. So, you know, kudos to everybody that got it back together,” said Laura Sorkin of Cambridge.

“I love the trail. It’s an amazing thing and to live so close to it is a blessing,” said Stewart Ressler of Waterville.

Some 49.8 miles of the 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is now fully open for the public to use, including the 19.5-mile section from St. Johnsbury to Walden, and the 30.3-mile section from Swanton to Cambridge Junction.

“We’ve made some substantial progress in the past month on those areas that were less damaged,” said Michele Boomhower of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

“It’s nice that I can ride from here up to Bakersfield,” Ressler said.

Swanton Town Administrator Brian Savage says the trail is something that drives a lot of traction to the town, and people there are feeling lucky that their portion was able to be reopened so quickly.

“We were very, very fortunate and counting our blessings that things did not develop here as they did in other parts of the state. We have a lot to offer, and I think as we go forward, certainly once it’s reopened completely. The benefits remain that we’ll be getting a lot of people into the area,” Savage said.

Officials from the Agency of Transportation say they plan to reopen additional sections of the rail trail over the next weeks.

“Our top priority right now is getting the section from Cambridge Junction to Morrisville open so that we’ll have, you know, that much more for folks to work with,” Boomhower said.

But some sections received extensive damage and won’t be reopened until next year.

“We have about 103 sites individual sites in that other middle section that we will have to work on, in that there are some really large projects like bridges out and that sort of thing that we’re going to have to spend a little more time on,” Boomhower said.

In the meantime, town and agency officials are encouraging Vermonters and visitors to enjoy the parts of the trail that are open, as well as the connecting ones such as the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.

“A lot of people that are hurting and we’ll get to it sometime as we kind of ride here,” Ressler said.

“They did this so quickly, and I’m sure they’ll finish it up. You know, this is... it’s a real treasure for this community,” Sorkin said.

