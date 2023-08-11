Substance use addiction summit focuses on future of recovery in Vermont

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Advocates, experts and people in recovery came together in Essex Junction on Friday to discuss the future of addiction recovery in Vermont.

It comes as Vermont is on pace to break another record for opioid overdose deaths.

People shared their experiences with various drugs and the benefits of working together to solve the epidemic.

Rather than traditional in-patient care, organizers discussed addressing housing needs, which they say has shown better success rates.

“It’s hard to get instant help, and we really need to look at if that’s a deficiency, how do we improve it? Everything about our summit is finding great things, models and solutions and replicating them and making sure if they’re deficiencies, we fix them,” said Brad Ferland, the co-chair of Coming Together, A Substance Use Addiction Summit.

Organizers hope the event inspires politicians to have conversations with those on the ground.

