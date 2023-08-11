Vermont getting $10M in emergency funding for infrastructure repairs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is getting $10 million in emergency funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to repair infrastructure damaged by last month’s flooding.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the “quick release” emergency relief money is available for VTrans to use as a down payment to offset the costs of repairs.

The agency says the goal is to get repairs done faster.

The money can be used to clear mud and rockslides; open and repair culverts, shoulders and roads; and clear debris from the floodwaters that landed on structures.

