Vermont health insurance rates to go up next year

Vermont health insurance rates will go up next year. - File photo(pexels.com)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health insurance rates will go up next year.

This week, the Green Mountain Care Board approved reduced rate hikes for insurance plans on the health care marketplace.

Blue Cross Blue Shield individual and group plans will rise by 14% and 13%, and MVP plans are rising by 11.4% and 11.5%.

State regulators say prescription drugs, staffing, inflation, medical supplies and brick and mortar infrastructure continue to drive up the cost of care.

This fall, regulators will meet with communities to better understand challenges and opportunities in our health care system, and how to make Vermont’s hospital system sustainable in the face of financial losses.

“Vermonters do a great job in staying healthy. We’re the most active state in the country and people take good care of themselves. That’s a huge benefit in keeping costs down. But our system needs to change, period. We’re going to change. We have to change. We don’t have another option at this point,” said Owen Foster, the chair of the Green Mountain Care Board.

The Green Mountain Care Board is also reviewing hospital budgets. A decision on those is expected later this summer.

