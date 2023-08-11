How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont man dies after warehouse accident

Police say a Vermont man died after a warehouse accident in Barre on Tuesday. - File photo
Police say a Vermont man died after a warehouse accident in Barre on Tuesday. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man died after a warehouse accident in Barre on Tuesday.

Barre Police say it happened at the Bellavance Trucking warehouse on Smith Street shortly after 1 p.m.

Investigators say Arthur Sanford, 49, of Chelsea, was using a ceiling-mounted crane system to unload large pieces of industrial conveyor tracks from a flatbed truck. They say a track began to fall, and Sanford tried to retreat down a set of stairs but slipped and fell on the ground, and the track fell on top of him.

Sanford was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say VOSHA was notified and is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katelyn Huntley, 31, and her daughter, Ezmay, 2
Police: Missing Vermont mom, young daughter found safe
Tyeastia Green-File photo
Former Burlington employee accuses mayor of white supremacy after report alleges mismanagement
Jonathan Girard
Mass. coach pleads not guilty to filming children in Vt. gymnastics center bathroom
More than 1,100 captive insurance representatives from across the globe gathered in Burlington...
Vermont captive insurance industry becomes number 1 in the world
Many Champlain College students have a front row seat from their dorms to the drug use and...
Champlain College students, parents raise concerns about safety in Burlington

Latest News

Middlebury police crews are currently dispatching out of a mobile command unit parked next to...
Flood damage has Middlebury Police Department dispatching out of mobile unit
Flood cleanup and recovery continues in Middlebury following last week's deluge, and it has...
Flood damage has Middlebury Police Department dispatching out of mobile unit
Alexandra says goodbye to Channel 3
Alexandra Montgomery says goodbye to WCAX
$365,000 from the U.S. Department of Education is going to the Vermont MakerSchools initiative,...
An update on the Vermont MakerSchools program