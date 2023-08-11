Vermont man dies after warehouse accident

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man died after a warehouse accident in Barre on Tuesday.

Barre Police say it happened at the Bellavance Trucking warehouse on Smith Street shortly after 1 p.m.

Investigators say Arthur Sanford, 49, of Chelsea, was using a ceiling-mounted crane system to unload large pieces of industrial conveyor tracks from a flatbed truck. They say a track began to fall, and Sanford tried to retreat down a set of stairs but slipped and fell on the ground, and the track fell on top of him.

Sanford was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say VOSHA was notified and is investigating.

