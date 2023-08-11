How to help
Washington County gets a new FEMA recovery center

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another disaster flood recovery center is opening in Washington County.

This one will be at the Vermont College of Fine Arts University in Montpelier.

The goal is to help residents affected by the severe July storm apply for FEMA assistance and answer questions.

Recovery centers are open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week.

You can find other centers open in Waterbury, Rutland, Barre, Barton, and Springfield:

  • Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676
  • ASA Bloomer Building, 88 Merchants Row, Suite 330, Rutland, VT 05701
  • Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641
  • Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square, Barton, VT 05822
  • Springfield Health Center, 100 River St., Springfield, VT 05156
  • Jamaica Fire Department, 4017 VT-30, Jamaica, VT 05343

The Springfield center is temporarily closed, but will reopen at 1 p.m. on August 12.

Regular hours for all the recovery centers are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

