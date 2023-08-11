Washington County gets a new FEMA recovery center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another disaster flood recovery center is opening in Washington County.

This one will be at the Vermont College of Fine Arts University in Montpelier.

The goal is to help residents affected by the severe July storm apply for FEMA assistance and answer questions.

Recovery centers are open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week.

You can find other centers open in Waterbury, Rutland, Barre, Barton, and Springfield:

Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676

ASA Bloomer Building, 88 Merchants Row, Suite 330, Rutland, VT 05701

Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square, Barton, VT 05822

Springfield Health Center, 100 River St., Springfield, VT 05156

Jamaica Fire Department, 4017 VT-30, Jamaica, VT 05343

The Springfield center is temporarily closed, but will reopen at 1 p.m. on August 12.

Regular hours for all the recovery centers are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

