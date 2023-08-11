How to help
Why programs to help people sober up are drying up in parts of Vermont

Two counties in Vermont are no longer supporting public inebriate programs. Officials say the...
Two counties in Vermont are no longer supporting public inebriate programs. Officials say the funds to continue them in Franklin and Lamoille counties aren’t there. - File photo(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two counties in Vermont are no longer supporting public inebriate programs. Officials say the funds to continue them in Franklin and Lamoille counties aren’t there.

Instead of landing behind bars, those placed in Vermont’s public inebriate programs are given a safe place to sober up and connections to mental health resources.

But the amount of funding the programs receive has been stagnant for years, while the cost of running them has gone up.

“We were losing $100,000 a year trying to operate the program,” said Michael Hartman, the CEO of Lamoille County Health Services.

Hartman says about 25 people utilized their Alcohol and Substance Awareness Program, better known as ASAP, each month.

“About 75% of the time, people would agree to some kind of follow-up,” he said.

But ASAP ended this past June.

“We tried to see if we could get a grant from other sources, from the state, from the federal government, from private sources, but we could never find anything that was consistently going to pay for this,” Hartman said.

ASAP is one of two diversionary programs coming to a halt this year primarily because of a lack of funding and their 24/7 operations.

“A lot of these programs are having a hard time hiring staff and keeping staff,” Vt. Deputy Health Commissioner Kelly Dougherty said.

Dougherty says the number of people who end up in this program has been decreasing. This year, the programs are on track to have less than 1,000 participants, compared to 1,200 individuals in 2022.

“It definitely is a critical part of the infrastructure for substance use but we also have many other programs providing outpatient treatment... intensive outpatient treatment,” Dougherty said.

Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux advocated for more funding to keep ASAP going.

“A lot of these folks do not belong in a correctional facility-type environment,” Marcoux said.

He says without the programming, deputies will be working overtime bringing these people to the correctional facility in St. Johnsbury, about an hour away.

“When they’re released the next morning, they need to find a way back to Lamoille if that’s where they live, and that’s really problematic,” Marcoux said.

Hartman says if they could obtain more funding they’d put the program back online.

“It was an opportunity for people to be able to seek out an intervention for themselves and that’s gone,” Hartman said.

The Howard Center also ended its PIP program in St. Albans at the end of June, citing funding and staffing challenges. That was the only one operating in Franklin County.

