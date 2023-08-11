BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! It’s been an absolutely gorgeous day, if only we could get this kind of weather to last more than a day at a time around here! It’s going to a nice, refreshing evening and overnight. Temperatures fall into upper 40s in parts of the NEK overnight, with some upper 50s hanging on right along Lake Champlain. It will be dry and it won’t be humid, so it will be a good night to open up the windows and let some fresh air in.

Showers and storms return before the end of the day Saturday, but there will still be some time to squeeze in outdoor activities if you do them during the first half of the day. Storm chances arrive in the Adirondacks first earlier in the afternoon. Most of Vermont should stay in the clear through mid afternoon. Showers and storms will push through over the course of the late afternoon and evening hours. Some could be on the strong to severe side. Chances increase the farther south you are. Even non-severe storms can contain lots of lightning, so plan to head indoors to an enclosed building if you hear thunder.

The flood risk this weekend is low, but some storms could contain locally heavy downpours that drop a quick inch or more. Some showers and storms linger into Saturday night, but by Sunday, there will only be a chance for hit or miss showers or a couple weaker thunderstorms.

Monday is looking mainly dry. Our next system looks to hold off until Monday night or early Tuesday. Tuesday features the best chance for showers, and that system moves out by the middle part of next week. Temperatures remain comfortable for this time of year, ranging through the 70s most days.

Anyone who is hoping to look up and catch a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower should look up tonight. There will be too many clouds around during the peak on Saturday night to see anything. There are no air quality concerns this weekend.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.