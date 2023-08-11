How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For your Friday everything looks pretty nice! Through our Friday, any leftover clouds begin clearing through the morning hours, with a good amount of sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures today will climb into the low and mid-70s for much of the region. A few more clouds could begin to fill in as we head towards tonight.

The weekend doesn’t look like a total washout, but both days could feature some showers. For our Saturday, I suspect we’ll start the day mainly dry but increase the likelihood of showers and locally heavier downpours and thunder as we head through Saturday afternoon and evening. Again Sunday, we’ll start the day mainly dry but could see spotty rain showers through the afternoon and evening. At this point, Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days, with pockets of dry time and maybe even a few pockets of sunshine.

Next week we are tracking another system Monday into Tuesday that could feature yet more rain. A brief dry period could settle in for Wednesday before more rain could arrive Thursday. Temperatures over the next several days remain fairly steady in the 70s.

