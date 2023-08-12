Burlington beaches remain open, but experts say the threat of cyanobacteria still looms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was safe to take a dip at all Burlington beaches Friday after blue-green algae has repeatedly closed the Queen City hot spots.

For a total of 14 days so far this summer, one or more locations were off limits. “It really bummed me out, at least two weeks I thought during July the cyanobacteria would’ve been passed, but double checking it, it was in fact still closed” said Ashley Watson, of Burlington. Watson and her daughter found other ways to spend the summer days.

“We would use the library often, we would stroll church street market and use Battery park.” With another wet forecast experts say another wave of closures are likely in our future.

“We know nutrients have come in to the lake all summer, with each storm, so we do expect that if we do see more hot weather and calm days we’re going to see more cyanobacteria blooms” said Kris Stepenuck, the associate director of the Lake Champlain Sea Grant Program.

She says cyanobacteria flourishes when rain washes phosphorus and nitrogen from the land into the lake. Then when the weather warms up, it feeds the blue green algae with sunshine.

But-- you can help -- keep the blooms at bay.

“Whatever you can do on your own properties to settle in storm water on site, and not let it run off to a storm drain or directly to the lake, or tributary to the lake is a good thing” said Stepenuck.

She suggests using a rain barrel to remove water from your roof and directing spouts from gutters to grass or plants -- away from those storm water drains.

As for the rest of the summer -- Stepenuck recommends always checking the beach’s status online -- before you go.

