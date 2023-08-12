How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington police search for missing man

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say 34-year-old Ryan Cross has not been seen or heard from since August 6th, and was possibly in the area of City Hall Park. Cross is described as six-foot-one and roughly 176 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt with unicorn graphics, black shorts, blue sneakers with a blue backpack. Police say he has ties to Essex, Winooski, and Colchester, if you have any information, Burlington police want to hear from you.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont man died after a warehouse accident in Barre on Tuesday. - File photo
Vermont man dies after warehouse accident
Alexandra says goodbye to Channel 3
Alexandra Montgomery says goodbye to WCAX
A warning to 42,000 Vermonters: your personal data may have been compromised.
Personal data of 42,000 Vermonters may have been compromised in hack
Shawn Sheridan
Fugitive Shawn Sheridan dead, police K9 injured in shootout
Zaquikon Roy
Man wanted in Vermont homicide arrested in Maine

Latest News

What-to-do Saturday, August 12
file
Police investigate fatal crash in Mendon
Police investigate fatal crash in Mendon
The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
Federal funds coming to North Country hospitals
Schumer Insurance