Burlington police search for missing man

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police say 34-year-old Ryan Cross has not been seen or heard from since August 6th, and was possibly in the area of City Hall Park. Cross is described as six-foot-one and roughly 176 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt with unicorn graphics, black shorts, blue sneakers with a blue backpack. Police say he has ties to Essex, Winooski, and Colchester, if you have any information, Burlington police want to hear from you.

