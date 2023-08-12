How to help
Claremont PD rolls out new electric cruiser

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - The Claremont Police Department is showing off some new digs.

The department now has a fully electric F150 pickup truck in it’s fleet. It was donated by the local dealership Ford of Claremont. The department says it is the first municipality in the Northeast to use this type of vehicle on patrol. The Chief says it’s a positive change for the department.

“You know we haven’t had to put gas in the car so we have saved money right there. Right out of the gate. So, it is interesting, it is definitely something that we are getting used to,” Chief Brent Wilmot said. “I think it is something that this profession, law enforcement in general will be getting used to in the coming years.”

Ford of Claremont also donated a charging station and emergency lights. This is the second vehicle the business has donated to the department in recent years.

Schumer Insurance