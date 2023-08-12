Farewell, Kitty Kitty

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve got a what-to-do for tomorrow that we’re letting you know about, today. A special celebration for a special cat.

Kitty Kitty saw her home change ownership a few times, but as bars came and went -- she stayed consistent. Ahead of a special event in her memory, this small community continues to mourn -- bar cat “kitty kitty” -- the unofficial land lady of last stop bar.

“Kitty Kitty is home. I started working here about four or five years ago and they all welcomed me with open arms. Just walking in here everyday Kitty Kitty was just that piece of home.” said bartender Emily Posner

“She has seen more than I can even imagine. From Trackside to C.K.’s to Last Stop. I know she was thrilled to finally have two moms take care of her -- Shayla and Shannon owning the bar, and all of us other mothers coming in and assisting, making sure she’s good to go.” said Jill Henderson

“So Kitty Kitty ran this bar. She was the queen of Winooski. And I think we’re all just very devastated that she’s gone. We say she is running a bar in Kitty heaven now, so.” said bartender Maggie Simpson

“She was always there, that means something in a community that’s very small here.” said Posner

“She like is the bar. She is the mascot, she is the face of it. If you come to last stop and are not community yet, you will be. She’s like the welcome party.” said friend Alicia Finely

“People would come to this bar just to see her. She was more well known in the area than most restaurants.” said Henderson

“I was actually here the night we put her down. We went and brought her to Bev’s, and it was so bizarre coming back, and she wasn’t here, so even now, so when we come in, it just feels empty without her.” said Simpson

“She’s not just a cat, she’s family, she’s the community.” said Finley

“It’s not often that you see an animal in a bar that’s fully accepted. There was just this understanding that this is her home, and you’re coming into her home and you’re gonna embrace it with us. Everyone’s smiling, but it’s because we’re remembering all the wonderful things that Kitty brought to the bar, and our lives and our family here at the bar.” said Henderson

To remember and honor Kitty Kitty, Last Stop bar is hosting a kitties and cocktail event at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. With kitty themed mimosas and cats up for adoption, Bar Owner Shayla Ruland says she’s not ruling out a new mascot, but of course, no one and nothing can replace Kitty Kitty.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.