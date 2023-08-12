Federal funds coming to North Country hospitals

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer touted a recent insurance fix while in Plattsburgh this week.

Schumer was at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. Which is one of the North Country’s hospitals that will get more money per year thanks to a new rule by the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services. In total, North Country hospitals are expected to get more than 40 million dollars in extra federal funding per year due to the rule change. Of that amount, C.V.P.H. is expected to get an additional $10 million per year. Schumer says the fix specifically will help employee reimbursement rates.

“The costs of hiring a nurse, a technician, or somebody was higher here and you got reimbursed at a lower rate, and that was tough, so $10 million more a year is great.” said Senator Chuck Schumer

Schumer says C.V.P.H. can decide what do with the money.. Whether that is hiring on more workers or increasing salaries.

