Police investigate fatal crash in Mendon

MENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating a fatal crash overnight in Mendon. Police say it happened just before 7:30 p.m. on US Route 4 at Craig’s lane in Mendon. They say one car was headed east when it crashed into the guardrail, then crossed over the travel lane. Hitting another car and flipping over. The driver of the second car, 20-year-old Shane Radoncic of Bellerica Massachusetts was not hurt Police have not released the name of the driver killed in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

