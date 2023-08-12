How to help
Switchback Brewing Company turns 21
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Switchback Brewing Company turned 21 years old Saturday.

In honor of the company’s birthday, Switchback decided to throw a big birthday party with the community. People were lined up at the gates as soon as the doors opened. The company also invited over twenty vendors to the event.

They served seventeen different beers at the event, showcased their new whiskey, as well as the layout for their new tap room. The company says they’re proud their presence in the state contributed to the beer industry in Vermont.

“I think when we were founded back in 2002, we always talked about how our ale is unfiltered. At the time, that was almost unusual. Now it’s kind of the standard. We like to think that a lot of other breweries were inspired by us. Hopefully it’s help grow the beer culture in Vermont,” Gretchen Langfeldt with Switchback.

People at the company say they hope the next 21 years will be as successful as the last.

