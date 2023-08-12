What-to-do: Saturday, August 12

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What-to-do this Saturday, August 12th

All weekend, just two miles from downtown Waterbury, The Vermont Antique and Classic Car Meet. It’s the 66th annual show, and the cars are already displayed at Farr’s field. At the meet, you can get food from vendors and Knick Knacks from the flea market, and Vermont Auto Enthusiasts say “You never know, you could go home with that hard to find part or even a new car.” Admission costs $15 for spectators. With a fashion show at 10:30 a.m., hot wheel racing at 11:00 a.m., and a parade at 3:30 p.m. in Waterbury village - you’re bound to have a good time.

It’s the last day of the Addison County Fair, and there’s still lots to see. At 10:00 a.m., participants will begin the baked bean contest. Pigs will race at noon and the evening will end with a dance and fireworks. Entrance to the fair costs $13. The fair is on field days road in Vergennes. There will of course be games, rides, food and a whole lot of Vermont themed fun.

A fundraiser for Vermont flood relief will take place in downtown Burlington, on the front lawn of College Street Church. Today from 5:30 p.m. through sunset, Vermont swing dance community and the seventeen piece green mountain swing band are throwing a picnic and dance party at 265 College Street. Admission is free, but all donations will go towards flood relief. The food provided includes burgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, salads, munchies and quote “desserts galore”. The event will even have swing dance lessons at 6:30 p.m. but the jazz and dancing begins at 7:00 p.m.

