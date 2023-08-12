How to help
By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday will start off with some sun, but clouds will increase during the morning. Heading into the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will arrive. Some thunderstorms may be strong, though mainly in New York and Southern Vermont. Widespread flooding isn’t expected, but isolated minor flooding isn’t out of the question. Highs will be in the 70s. Sunday will be the quieter of the two weekend days, with morning showers, tapering to just a few light afternoon showers. Some sunshine is expected. Highs will be back into the mid to upper 70s.

Monday is looking like a nice day. Showers are expected Tuesday, with possibly a thunderstorm, but nothing serious. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, with highs in the low 80s, and lows in the low 60s. There’s another chance for showers Friday, but again, it doesn’t look to be significant.

