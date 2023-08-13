Cheese lovers from across New England gather in Greensboro Sunday

GREENSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s only one event in Vermont like this, where cheesemakers and cheese lovers can bond over, of course, cheese.

“A great place to get out, showcase Vermont cheese. There so many good, small, medium, large creamerys and cheese producers in the state. Just look at the crowd here,” said Carleton Yoder of Champlain Valley Creamery.

The Vermont Cheesemakers Festival was a big hit over the weekend, as over thirteen hundred people traveled from all over to taste none other than Vermont’s cheese.

Yoder owns Champlain Valley Creamery, he goes to the festival every year and wasn’t sure if he was going to make it because when Middlebury got hit with rain last week his entire creamery basement got flooded. He lost thousand of dollars worth of equipment and fifteen pounds of cheese.

But with a quick recovery he was happy to be back at the festival.

“People are like, how are you even here. So I just figured it’s good to just push forward. Keep it going. Unfortunatley I think this is just going to become the norm,” said Yoder.

The Vermont Cheese Council even had doubts of their own. They were worried about whether the festival would even happen but after a few weeks of recovery they were able to invite all seventy eight vendors to their cheese celebration.

Organizers say it was much needed.

“It was hard for a lot of people and it is still hard for a lot of people. But, we kind of see this as more of a reason to get together and make connections between people,” said Rebeccah Marsters from the Vermont Cheese Council.

And cheese tasters say they are glad they got to see all the cheese Vermont has to offer.

“My girlfriend bought tickets and dragged me up here. Even with the rain, we are loving it. It’s just something fun, and different to do. Who doesn’t love cheese?” said Kate MacDonald of New Hampshire.

“We love Vermont Cheese, we love cheese. We have been several times and it’s been delicious every time. We can get it locally in Boston too. I have a personal rule that anytime I come to Vermont I have to take cheese home with me,” said Natasha Palmroth and Elise Day, both from Boston.

