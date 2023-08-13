How to help
Fair Haven police arrest man for domestic violence and kidnapping

Jared Parks
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Fair Haven have arrested a 41-year-old man for abusing a household member and not allowing them to leave their home.

Officers say they responded to the home on main street at around 7:30 A.M. When they got there, they found that Jared Parks and another household member had gotten into a dispute, and parks had allegedly hit the victim in the face and head, breaking their glasses and causing substantial injuries.

Police say the victim attempted to leave the residence multiple times, but parks stopped them and dragged them back inside.

The victim was taken to the emergency room for treatment.

Parks was arrested and charged with 1st degree aggravated domestic assault. Kidnapping and unlawful mischief.

