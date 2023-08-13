Lake Monsters punch ticket to championship

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lake Monsters are headed to the championship.

A two-hour rain delay couldn’t stop Saturday’s game from finishing. Vermont and Worcester headed to their dugouts after the fourth inning - shortly after 7 pm - in a scoreless ballgame, and re-emerged to warm up around 9:20, before ultimately resuming at 9:36.

From there, it was all Monsters. Four runs scored in the fifth inning, all with two outs, propelled Vermont to the championship with a 6-1 win. The Lake Monsters will face Norwich on Sunday at 5pm.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.