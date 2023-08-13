How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Lake Monsters punch ticket to championship

Vermont defeats Worcester after two-hour rain delay in game three
Vermont defeats Worcester after two-hour rain delay in game three
By Michael Dugan
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lake Monsters are headed to the championship.

A two-hour rain delay couldn’t stop Saturday’s game from finishing. Vermont and Worcester headed to their dugouts after the fourth inning - shortly after 7 pm - in a scoreless ballgame, and re-emerged to warm up around 9:20, before ultimately resuming at 9:36.

From there, it was all Monsters. Four runs scored in the fifth inning, all with two outs, propelled Vermont to the championship with a 6-1 win. The Lake Monsters will face Norwich on Sunday at 5pm.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont man died after a warehouse accident in Barre on Tuesday. - File photo
Vermont man dies after warehouse accident
Alexandra says goodbye to Channel 3
Alexandra Montgomery says goodbye to WCAX
A warning to 42,000 Vermonters: your personal data may have been compromised.
Personal data of 42,000 Vermonters may have been compromised in hack
Zaquikon Roy
Man wanted in Vermont homicide arrested in Maine
Shawn Sheridan
Fugitive Shawn Sheridan dead, police K9 injured in shootout

Latest News

Vermont defeats Worcester after two-hour rain delay in game three
Lake Monsters punch ticket to championship
Politano family of Brandon making a name for itself in the game
Vermont’s “First Family” of Golf
Politano family of Brandon making a name for itself in the game
Vermont’s “First Family” of Golf
Cats hope to reach heights of 2021 after down 2022 campaign
UVM women’s soccer seeks bounceback season