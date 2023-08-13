Open Farm Week concludes in Vermont

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was the last day of ‘Open Farm Week’ in Vermont. Philo Ridge farm in Charlotte pulled out all of the stops and instead of having events each day they combined all of the events for one day.

Visitors got to meet some farm animals, learn about the farm, play some games and tour the garden. Later in the day there was a barbecue where they grilled burgers with live music. Farmers say they enjoy ‘Open Farm Week’ because it brings recognition to the work they do.

“I think that it highlights all of the hard work that all the farmers across Vermont do and it really gives us a chance to open the doors and i guess we are out in the open but it gives us a chance to step out and welcome the community,” said Mary Garvin of Philo Ridge Farm.

Garvin says the farm loves welcoming visitors and teaching them about farm life.

