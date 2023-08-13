St. Johnsbury police arrest alleged fentanyl trafficker
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Johnsbury Police have arrested a man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.
Officers say 33-year-old Nathan Lounsbury of Barnet was found in his vehicle with a criminally suspended license and an active warrant.
When they searched Lounsbury’s car, they found he had $1,000 in cash on him and 20 white wax bags of what was suspected to be fentanyl.
He is now facing charges of fentanyl trafficking and driving on a suspended license. He is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday.
