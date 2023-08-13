How to help
A summer of festivals aim to attract more tourists

By Laura Ullman
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we get into the later half of the summer, city officials in Burlington say tourism numbers have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Church street has always got something going on, and the marketplace says they believe tourism numbers look more like they did in 2019. While they won’t have the numbers to prove it until tax receipts come in, the festival rejuvenation of downtown Burlington has done wonders for local businesses.

“From Jazz Fest to Juneteenth to Festival of Fools, we have a summer market in City Hall park every Saturday, we have the sidewalk sale happening this weekend and that’s well underway, and all of these activations again tend to draw larger crowds which is of course beneficial to our locally owned businesses,” Church Street Marketplace Director, Kara Alanasrawi said.

With silent discos and the Green Mountain Book Festival just around the corner, organizers say they’re excited to bring in more people from all over to enjoy what the city has to offer.

