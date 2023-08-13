Sunday Summer Nature Romps in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some people spent their Sunday getting familiar with the environment at the North Branch Nature Center in Montpelier.

Every Sunday the center has been hosting what they are calling Summer Nature Romps.

People from the community are invited to explore the outdoors and each outing features a different theme involving a number of activites. Things like wildlife tracking, nature journaling, searching for plants, or bird watching.

Organizers say this is just a great way for people to learn about the outdoors.

“We really want to re-connect people to that idea that you can just go out and follow your interest. Experience nature and curiosity and fun in a way that is much more accessable. We had a student pet a snake for the first time. Actually two students. One is about four and one is about sixty five,” said Pete Kerby-Miller, a teacher at the North Branch Nature Center.

The Nature Center will offer the nature romp’s every Sunday for the rest of the summer.

